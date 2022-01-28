Menu
2018 Ford F-250

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$62,000

+ tax & licensing
$62,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2018 Ford F-250

2018 Ford F-250

XL

2018 Ford F-250

XL

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,000

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8182401
  • Stock #: 2234A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT8JEC84918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This local trade in comes with reverse camera system, heavy duty shocks, power scope trailer tow mirror, extended 6" chrome running board, removable tailgate, pickup box tie down hooks, and many more great features on this 2018 F250 at Leslie Motors. 2234A (DL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

King Ranch Crew Cab XLT Diesel 4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

