2018 Ford F-350

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$50,000

+ tax & licensing
$50,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2018 Ford F-350

2018 Ford F-350

XLT

2018 Ford F-350

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,000

+ taxes & licensing

113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5641824
  • Stock #: 20T525A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT1JEC51057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20T525A
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Powercode Remote Start, Tough Bed Spray In Bedliner, Rear Splash Guards, Mud Flaps, Roof Clearance Lights, 6" Chrome Tubular Step Bar, Floor Mat, Tailgate with Removable Lock, Pickup Box Tie Down Hooks, Under Hood Light Service, Chrome Grille, Front/Rear Chrome Bumpers, Bluetooth, Front Power Points, Air Conditioning, Heavy Duty Shocks and many more great features on this 2018 F350 at Leslie Motors. This one owner truck was sold by Leslie Motors.

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

20T525A (JW)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

