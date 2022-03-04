2018 Ford Flex

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8563448

8563448 Stock #: 2ES300A

2ES300A VIN: 2FMHK6D8XJBA00096

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD

Interior Colour Black with Grey Perforated Inserts

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

