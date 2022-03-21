Menu
2018 Ford Flex

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

limited

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

140,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8944198
  • Stock #: 22T643A
  • VIN: 2FMHK6D81JBA02304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black with Grey perforated inserts
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Flex is a trade in that includes intelligent access, ambient lighting, power heated front seats, dual power heated folding mirrors with memory, rain sensing wipers, SONY branded audio system, blind spot information system with cross traffic alerts, multi panel vista roof, voice activated navigation, winter tires/rims and many more great features. 22T643A (JW)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

