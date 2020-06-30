Menu
2018 Ford Mustang

9,600 KM

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost | Bluetooth | Navigation

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost | Bluetooth | Navigation

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Listing ID: 5353682
  Stock #: 20T134B
  VIN: 1FATP8UH9J5173694

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

9,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Orange
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 9,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Navigation, Dual Bright Tips Exhaust, Dual Zone A/C, Autodimming Mirrors, Illuminated Entry, AM/FM, MP3 Single CD, Console with Armrest, Led Headlamps and Tail Lights, Daytime Running Lights and many more great features on this 2018 Mustang Convertible. This car is accident free and has only had one owner and was sold by Leslie Motors.

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.
Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores

20T134B (TP)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

