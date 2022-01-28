Menu
2018 Ford Mustang

54,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
EcoBoost

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

54,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8192721
  • Stock #: 2239A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8THXJ5157907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour ebony cloth sports bucket
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This local trade in is accident free and comes with manual A/C, AM/FM MP3 single CD player, Bluetooth, intelligent access, illuminated entry and many more great features on this 2018 Mustang Coupe at Leslie Motors. 2239A (DL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

