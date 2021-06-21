Menu
2018 Ford Transit

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,000

+ tax & licensing
$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

250 LR Cargo

2018 Ford Transit

250 LR Cargo

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7510773
  • Stock #: 21604A
  • VIN: 1FTYR1ZM7JKA17078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 21604A
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Reverse Camera System, Interior Vinyl Floor Coverings, Load Floor Tie Downs, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry Pad, Side Hinged Cargo Doors, Power Points, Variable Interval Wipers, Engine Block Heater, AM/FM Stereo with Clock, Manual A/C, and many more features on this 2018 Transit at Leslie Motors. This Transit is accident free and was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. 21604A (ZL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

