2018 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,000 + taxes & licensing 2 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9436926

9436926 Stock #: 22T923A

22T923A VIN: 3C6UR5DL0JG301722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal Leather

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.