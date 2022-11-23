$46,000+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
SLT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9436926
- Stock #: 22T923A
- VIN: 3C6UR5DL0JG301722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Dodge Ram is an accident free trade in that includes AM/FM radio, remote keyless entry, cruise control, AM/FM radio with Sirius Satellite, 8" touch screen, chrome running board & wheels, back rack, spray liner, and many more great features. 22T923A (DH)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
