2018 RAM 2500

218,000 KM

$46,000

+ tax & licensing
$46,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

SLT

2018 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,000

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9436926
  • Stock #: 22T923A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL0JG301722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Dodge Ram is an accident free trade in that includes AM/FM radio, remote keyless entry, cruise control, AM/FM radio with Sirius Satellite, 8" touch screen, chrome running board & wheels, back rack, spray liner, and many more great features. 22T923A (DH)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged

