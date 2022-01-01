Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

80,000 KM

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

80,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8127199
  • Stock #: 22MV9A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1KR795650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 22MV9A
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote start, rear camera, power locks and windows, and CD player are a few of the great features on this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan. This vehicle is a one owner trade, that is accident free and includes winter tires and rims. 22MV9A (CM)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Grand Caravan
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Winter Tires
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

