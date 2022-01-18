$38,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8140540
- Stock #: 21ED912A
- VIN: 2FMPK4J95KBB15039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Gray
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX MATERIAL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This local trade is accident free and comes with FordPass Connect, lane keeping system, remote keyless entry, voice activated navigation systems, heated steering wheel, power lift gate, along with many more great features on this 2019 Edge SEL at Leslie Motors. 21ED912A (TP)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
