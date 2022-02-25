Menu
2019 Ford Edge

50,000 KM

Details

$36,500

+ tax & licensing
$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8367198
  • Stock #: 22ED125A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J95KBB11072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX MATERIAL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This local trade in is accident free and comes with FordPass Connect, lane keeping system, remote keyless entry, voice activated navigation systems, heated steering wheel, heated windshield de-icer with rain sensing wipers, along with many more great features. This 2019 Edge at Leslie Motors was sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors. 21ED125A

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

AWD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Buy From Home Available

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-XXXX

1-800-997-2310

