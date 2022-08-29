2019 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9071764

9071764 Stock #: 22ES677A

22ES677A VIN: 2FMPK4K98KBB82085

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony Perforated Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

