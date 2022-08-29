$38,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 22ED912A
- VIN: 2FMPK4K96KBB18384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Edge is a one owner trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors. It includes Fordpass connect, lane keeping system, B&O premium audio system, smart charging USB ports, rain sensing wipers, ambient lighting, cold weather package, a panoramic roof, and many more great features. 22ED912A (DH)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
