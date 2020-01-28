Menu
2019 Ford Escape

SEL | FWD | Navigation

2019 Ford Escape

SEL | FWD | Navigation

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4530897
  • Stock #: Spitzig
  • VIN: 1FMCU0HD0KUB70729
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This 2019 Escape includes Voice Activated Navigation, Lane Keeping System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning System, Blind Spot Information System, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Dual Zone CLimate Control, Auto Start/Stop, Intelligent Access, AM/FM/ SAT Capable Audio, Illuminated Entry, Leather Steering Wheel & Shifter Knob, Front/Rear Power Points, Halogen Headlamps, Heated Wiper Park, Dual Power Heated Mirrors, Rear Privacy Glass, & Roof Rails. This Vehicle is a Accident Free, One Owner that is being sold on Consignment, see Brad Wedow in Walkerton for more information.


Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!

- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians

- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!

- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!

- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.

- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores (BW)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

