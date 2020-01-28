2019 Ford Escape

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This 2019 Escape includes Voice Activated Navigation, Lane Keeping System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning System, Blind Spot Information System, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Dual Zone CLimate Control, Auto Start/Stop, Intelligent Access, AM/FM/ SAT Capable Audio, Illuminated Entry, Leather Steering Wheel & Shifter Knob, Front/Rear Power Points, Halogen Headlamps, Heated Wiper Park, Dual Power Heated Mirrors, Rear Privacy Glass, & Roof Rails. This Vehicle is a Accident Free, One Owner that is being sold on Consignment, see Brad Wedow in Walkerton for more information.





