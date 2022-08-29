2019 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,000 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9148660

9148660 Stock #: 22ES692A

22ES692A VIN: 1FMCU9H99KUB70986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal Black Activex

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.