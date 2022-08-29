$26,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9317965
- Stock #: 20352A
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD6KUC12794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Escape is a previous daily rental that includes FordPass Connect, auto start/stop system, illuminated entry, intelligent access, heated front seats, dual power heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, heated wiper park, lane keeping, blind spot information system, winter tire package and many more great features. 20352A (ZL)
Vehicle Features
