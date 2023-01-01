Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

  1. 9646408
  2. 9646408
  3. 9646408
  4. 9646408
  5. 9646408
  6. 9646408
  7. 9646408
  8. 9646408
  9. 9646408
  10. 9646408
  11. 9646408
  12. 9646408
  13. 9646408
  14. 9646408
  15. 9646408
  16. 9646408
  17. 9646408
  18. 9646408
  19. 9646408
  20. 9646408
  21. 9646408
  22. 9646408
  23. 9646408
  24. 9646408
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9646408
  • Stock #: 20732A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD2KUB15740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Escape is a previous daily rental that includes FordPass Connect, auto start/stop system, illuminated entry, intelligent access, heated front seats, dual power heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, heated wiper park, and many more great features. 20732A

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 95,000 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 210,000 KM
$5,000 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge Titan...
 82,000 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Inventory