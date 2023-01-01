$32,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2019 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10527924
- Stock #: 23EX917A
- VIN: 1FM5K8FH4KGB18571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Ebony Black Perforated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Explorer is a local trade in that includes FordPass Connect, ambient lighting, SONY branded audio system, rain sensing wipers, active park assist, auto high beams, twin panel moonroof, power heated/cooled seats, hands free liftgate w/foot activation and many more great features. 23EX917A (JM)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.