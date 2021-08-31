Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,000

+ tax & licensing
$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8036962
  Stock #: 21EX906A
  VIN: 1FM5K8DH2KGA33537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade in with voice activated navigation, remote start on key or via mobile app, front & reverse sensing system, power heated front seats, remote keyless entry, and many more great features on this 2019 Explorer. This vehicle is a one owner trade that was sold & serviced right here at Leslie Motors. 21EX906A

Vehicle Features

XLT ASD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

