2019 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,000 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8036962

8036962 Stock #: 21EX906A

21EX906A VIN: 1FM5K8DH2KGA33537

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages XLT ASD Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.