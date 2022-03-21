$44,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8814602
- Stock #: 22EX508A
- VIN: 1FM5K8F86KGA01154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony Black Perforated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Explorer is a one owner, local trade in that comes accident free. It includes FordPass Connect, power heated & cooled front seats, dual power heated mirrors, Sony branded audio system, rain sensing wipers, ambient lighting, active park assist, lane depart & lane keeping assist, a twin panel moonroof, trailer tow package class III, and many more great features. 22EX508A (BW)
