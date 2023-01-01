Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10091889

10091889 Stock #: 23T261B

23T261B VIN: 1FTEX1EP9KKC72986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23T261B

Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.