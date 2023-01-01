$48,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
King Ranch
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
- Interior Colour LEATHER
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T1012A
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 F150 is a local, one owner trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. It includes Fordpass connect, auto start/stop, B&O premium audio system, power heated/vented/memory seats, auto high beams, remote release tailgate, twin panel moonroof, power deploy running boards, trailer tow package, and many more great features. 23T1012A (JM)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
