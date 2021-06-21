Menu
2019 Ford F-150

24,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,500

+ tax & licensing
$49,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT SUPERCREW 4X4

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT SUPERCREW 4X4

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,500

+ taxes & licensing

24,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7478595
  • Stock #: 21R543A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E41KFC51213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21R543A
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Max Trailer Tow Package, Remote Start System, Rear View Camera, Voice Activated Navigation, Boxlink Cargo System, FordPass Connect, Power Sliding Rear Window, Rear Defroster, Bluetooth, LED Box Lighting, Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, Rear Privacy Glass, Display Centre, AM/FM Stereo with Clock, and many more great features on this 2019 F150 at Leslie Motors. This one owner trade is accident free and includes a tonneau cover. 21R543A (DH)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

