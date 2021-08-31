Menu
2019 Ford F-150

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$50,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
XLT

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

40,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7897899
  • Stock #: 21T734B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E42KFB87073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Max Trailer Tow Package, FX4 Off Road Package, Box Link Cargo System, Tailgate Step, Ford Pass Connect, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Pick Up Tie Down Hooks, Rear Privacy Glass, Tow Hooks, and AM/FM Stereo with Clock are a few of the great features on this 2019 F150. This truck is a one owner, local trade that is accident free and includes a box liner and front and rear mud flaps. 21T734B (DH) 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

