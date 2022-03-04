Menu
2019 Ford F-150

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

XLT

XLT

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

58,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8648297
  • Stock #: 22ES355A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E51KFD06207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 F150 is a trade in that comes accident free. It includes auto start/stop, cruise control, rear privacy glass, Fordpass Connect, trailer tow package, pro trailer backup assist and many more great features. 22ES355A (TL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Chrome Supercrew 4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

