This vehicle is Safety Certified.

22498A VIN: 1FTFW1E46KKE27278

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Spruce

Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 70,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

