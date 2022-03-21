$51,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8806121
- Stock #: 22498A
- VIN: 1FTFW1E46KKE27278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Spruce
- Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 F150 is a trade in that comes accident free. It includes Fordpass Connect, ambient lighting, auto start/stop system, heated front and rear seats, blind spot info system, auto high beams, B&O premium audio system, heated steering wheel, trailer tow package, voice activated navigation and many more great features. 22498A (ZL)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.