Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,000 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9374146

9374146 Stock #: 22T937A

22T937A VIN: 1FTEW1E53KFB72988

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Abyss Grey

Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22T937A

Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.