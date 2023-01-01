Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9820801

9820801 Stock #: 23T176A

23T176A VIN: 1FTEX1EP7KKE97536

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic

Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23T176A

Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.