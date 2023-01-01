2019 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10261290

10261290 Stock #: 23T599A

23T599A VIN: 1FT7W2BT3KEC72323

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23T599A

Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Options Power Seats Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.