2019 Ford F-250
XLT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT3KEC72323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T599A
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 F250 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes Ford MYKEY, reverse camera system, heavy duty shocks, upfitter switches, power heated front seats, navigation system, camper and snowplow prep packages, powerscope trailer tow mirrors and many more great features. 23T599A (TL)
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Power Options
Additional Features
