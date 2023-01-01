Menu
2019 Ford F-250

88,000 KM

Details

$60,000

+ tax & licensing
$60,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2019 Ford F-250

2019 Ford F-250

XLT

2019 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,000

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10261290
  • Stock #: 23T599A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT3KEC72323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T599A
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 F250 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes Ford MYKEY, reverse camera system, heavy duty shocks, upfitter switches, power heated front seats, navigation system, camper and snowplow prep packages, powerscope trailer tow mirrors and many more great features. 23T599A (TL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Options

Power Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged

