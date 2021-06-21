Menu
2019 Ford F-250

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$67,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

XLT Premium

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

55,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7506723
  • Stock #: 21T586A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT3KEG60426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21T586A
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Powercode Remote Vehicle Start, Heated Front Seats, Tough Bed Spray in Bedliner, Snow Plow Prep/Camper Package, 5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package, Powerscope Trailer Tow Mirror, Navigation System, Adjustable Pedals, Reverse Camera, Rear CHMSL Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Trailer Tow Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, and many more great features on this 2019 F250 at Leslie Motors. This truck is accident free. 21T586A (ZL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

