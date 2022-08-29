2019 Ford F-250

Menu
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

139,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9074212
  • Stock #: 22T728A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT1KEG27909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T728A
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 F250 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes FordPass Connect, remote vehicle start, ambient lighting, blind spot info system, power heated/cooled front seats, rain sensing wipers, twin panel moonroof, power scope trailer tow mirrors and many more great features. 22T728A (TP)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Superduty Crew Cab 4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Power Seats
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

