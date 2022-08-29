2019 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,000 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9074212

9074212 Stock #: 22T728A

22T728A VIN: 1FT7W2BT1KEG27909

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22T728A

Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Superduty Crew Cab 4x4 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Seating Heated Seats Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Seats Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.