2019 Ford F-350

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$82,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Lariat Sport

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$82,000

+ taxes & licensing

74,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7821144
  • Stock #: 21T763A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT9KEF99139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21T763A
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package, Powercode Remote Start, Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Rear CHMSL Camera, Tough Bed Spray in Liner, Power Adjustable Pedals with Memory, FordPass Connect, Blind Spot Information System, Hood Deflector, Navigation System, Rear Sliding Window, Pick-Up Box LED Lighting, Tailgate Step, B&O Audio System, Dual Zone Electronic, and many more great features on this 2019 F350 at Leslie Motors. This one owner trade is accident free. 21T763A (ZL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic Headlights
Power Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

