2019 Ford F-350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,000 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8796602

8796602 Stock #: 22T389A

22T389A VIN: 1FT8W3DT9KEF07766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic

Interior Colour Camel Leather

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Dual Rear Wheels Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Options Power Seats Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.