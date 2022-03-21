$79,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-350
Lariat
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$79,000
- Listing ID: 8796602
- Stock #: 22T389A
- VIN: 1FT8W3DT9KEF07766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
- Interior Colour Camel Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 F350 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It was sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors. It includes 5th wheel hitch prep package, powercode remote start, heated/cooled front seats, rear CHMSL camera, tough bed spray in liner, Fordpass Connect, B&O premium audio system, hood deflector, powerscope telescoping trailer tow mirrors, rear sliding window, pick-up box led lighting, tailgate step,and many more great features. (JW)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
