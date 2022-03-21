Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-350

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$79,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$79,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-350

Lariat

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,000

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8796602
  • Stock #: 22T389A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3DT9KEF07766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Interior Colour Camel Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 F350 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It was sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors. It includes 5th wheel hitch prep package, powercode remote start, heated/cooled front seats, rear CHMSL camera, tough bed spray in liner, Fordpass Connect, B&O premium audio system, hood deflector, powerscope telescoping trailer tow mirrors, rear sliding window, pick-up box led lighting, tailgate step,and many more great features. (JW)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2018 Ford Escape SEL
 48,000 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer XLT
 73,000 KM
$39,000 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-550 XL
 210,000 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory