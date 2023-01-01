$46,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,000
- Listing ID: 10083942
- Stock #: 23ES516A
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF5K5193729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather Trim Red Stitc
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 9,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Mustang is a trade that comes accident free. It includes Fordpass connect, heated & cooled front seats, blind spot with cross traffic assist, LED headlamps/tail lights, dual power heated mirrors, power heated/cooled seats, Ford safe and smart package, adaptive cruise control, B&O premium 12 speaker audio system, along with many more great features. 23ES516A (DH)
Vehicle Features
