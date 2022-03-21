$45,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2019 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8796344
- Stock #: 22R425A
- VIN: 1FTER4FHXKLA80702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hot Pepper Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Ranger is a trade in that comes accident free. It includes a remote start system, blind spot information system with cross traffic assist, dual power heated mirrors, pickup box tie down hooks, ambient lighting, power heated front seats with lumbar, auto high beams, B&O premium audio system and many more great features. 22R425A (TL)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.