2019 Ford Transit

137,000 KM

Details

$45,000

+ tax & licensing
$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

T-350 130" Med Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

2019 Ford Transit

T-350 130" Med Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10003904
  • Stock #: 23TR246A
  • VIN: 1FTBW9CG5KKB41240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour PEWTER VINYL
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 23TR246A
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Transit is a local, one owner trade in that includes a partition, load floor tie downs, cruise control, overhead storage system, power points, lane departure warning system, HD trailer tow package, trailer wiring provisions, and many more features. 23TR246A (DL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

