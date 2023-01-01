$45,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2019 Ford Transit
T-350 130" Med Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10003904
- Stock #: 23TR246A
- VIN: 1FTBW9CG5KKB41240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour PEWTER VINYL
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 23TR246A
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Transit is a local, one owner trade in that includes a partition, load floor tie downs, cruise control, overhead storage system, power points, lane departure warning system, HD trailer tow package, trailer wiring provisions, and many more features. 23TR246A (DL)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.