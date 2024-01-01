Menu
214,000KM
Used
VIN 1FBVU4XM3KKA13332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 15
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This accident free trade includes:

-15 Passenger
-Trailer Tow Package
-Cruise Control
-Reverse Camera System
-Power Windows/Locks
-Keyless Entry System
-Sync Voice Activated System
-Extended Length Running Boards
-Rear Window Defroster
-Privacy Glass

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

2019 Ford Transit