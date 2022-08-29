$46,000+ tax & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2019 Ford Transit
T-250 148" Hi Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,000
- Listing ID: 9103066
- Stock #: 22608A
- VIN: 1FTYR2XM5KKA56990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Transit is a trade in that includes a reverse camera system, load floor tie downs, cruise control, overhead storage system, power points, variable interval wipers, engine block heater, AM/FM stereo with single CD, manual A/C, and many more features. 22608A (ZL)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
