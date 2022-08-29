Menu
2019 Ford Transit

117,000 KM

$46,000

+ tax & licensing
$46,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Hi Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Hi Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,000

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9103066
  • Stock #: 22608A
  • VIN: 1FTYR2XM5KKA56990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 22608A
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Transit is a trade in that includes a reverse camera system, load floor tie downs, cruise control, overhead storage system, power points, variable interval wipers, engine block heater, AM/FM stereo with single CD, manual A/C, and many more features. 22608A (ZL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

