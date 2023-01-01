$40,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2020 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10289883
- Stock #: 23ED638A
- VIN: 2FMPK4K9XLBB32161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony Perforated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Edge is a trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced with Leslie Motors. It Includes FordPass Connect, lane keeping system, ambient lighting, B&O premium audio system, power heated/cooled seats, panoramic roof, hands free lift gate with foot activation, dual power heated mirrors with memory and signal, class II trailer tow package many more great features. 23ED638A (JM)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
