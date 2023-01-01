$32,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10074225
- Stock #: 23ES489A
- VIN: 1FMCU9H69LUA03096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Escape is a trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. It includes FordPass Connect, illuminated entry, Ford co-pilot 360 assist package, heated front seats, a heated wiper park, blind spot information system, auto high beams, handsfree liftgate with foot activation, and many more great features. 23ES489A (ZL)
