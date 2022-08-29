Menu
2020 Ford Escape

23,000 KM

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

23,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9071728
  Stock #: 22ES668A
  VIN: 1FMCU9DZ1LUB46317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Escape is a one owner, accident free trade in that was sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors. It includes Fordpass Connect, hands free liftgate with foot activation, heated steering wheel, blind spot information system, auto high beams, dual power heated mirrors, heated wiper park, B&O premium audio system, intelligent access, ambient lighting, and many more great features. 22ES668A (DH)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

