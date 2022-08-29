$35,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9071728
- Stock #: 22ES668A
- VIN: 1FMCU9DZ1LUB46317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour blue metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Escape is a one owner, accident free trade in that was sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors. It includes Fordpass Connect, hands free liftgate with foot activation, heated steering wheel, blind spot information system, auto high beams, dual power heated mirrors, heated wiper park, B&O premium audio system, intelligent access, ambient lighting, and many more great features. 22ES668A (DH)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.