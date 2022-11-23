Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Escape

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9369319
  • Stock #: 22BS929A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H64LUA38306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22BS929A
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Escape is a one owner trade in that is accident free and was sold & serviced at Leslie Motors. It includes FordPass Connect, illuminated entry, Ford co-pilot 360 assist package, heated front seats, a heated wiper park, blind spot information system, auto high beams, handsfree liftgate with foot activation, and many more great features. 22BS929A (JW)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2020 Ford F-150 Lariat
 64,000 KM
$53,000 + tax & lic
2006 Ford F-150 XLT
 204,000 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat
 73,000 KM
$72,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory