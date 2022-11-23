$32,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SEL AWD
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,000
- Listing ID: 9369319
- Stock #: 22BS929A
- VIN: 1FMCU9H64LUA38306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Escape is a one owner trade in that is accident free and was sold & serviced at Leslie Motors. It includes FordPass Connect, illuminated entry, Ford co-pilot 360 assist package, heated front seats, a heated wiper park, blind spot information system, auto high beams, handsfree liftgate with foot activation, and many more great features. 22BS929A (JW)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
