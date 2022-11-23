$35,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 22ES954A
- VIN: 1FMCU9J99LUB35912
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,000 KM
This 2020 Escape is a trade in that was sold at Leslie Motors. It includes FordPass Connect, illuminated entry, heated steering wheel, B&O premium audio system, heated front seats, a heated wiper park, blind spot information system, auto high beams, handsfree liftgate with foot activation, panoramic roof, wireless charging, class II trailer tow package and many more great features. 22ES954A (CM)
