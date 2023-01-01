Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

74,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10409601
  • Stock #: 23BS388B
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DH2LGB88108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Interior Colour EBONY UNIQUE CLOTH
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Explorer is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes FordPass Connect, a leather heated steering wheel, blind spot information system, power heated seats, dual power heated mirrors, auto high beams, windshield wiper de-icer, hill start assist, cold weather package, class III trailer tow package, and many more great features. 23BS388B (TP)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

