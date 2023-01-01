$40,000+ tax & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10409601
- Stock #: 23BS388B
- VIN: 1FMSK8DH2LGB88108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour blue metallic
- Interior Colour EBONY UNIQUE CLOTH
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Explorer is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes FordPass Connect, a leather heated steering wheel, blind spot information system, power heated seats, dual power heated mirrors, auto high beams, windshield wiper de-icer, hill start assist, cold weather package, class III trailer tow package, and many more great features. 23BS388B (TP)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
