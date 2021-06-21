2020 Ford Explorer

+ taxes & licensing
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Adapt Cruise/Collision Warning, Forward and Reverse Sensing, Trailer Tow Package Class III, Twin Panel Moonroof, Blind Spot Information System, Hands Free Liftgate with Foot Activation, Voice Activated Navigation, Auto High Beams, , Rain Sensing Wipers, Dual Power Heated Mirrors, FordPass Connect, Tri-Zone Electronic A/C, B&O Audio, and many more great features on this 2020 Explorer at Leslie Motors. This one owner, local trade is accident free and includes aftermarket running boards and winter tires and rims. 21ED364A (BW)
