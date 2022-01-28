2020 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,000 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 8234028

8234028 Stock #: 22EX37A

22EX37A VIN: 1FM5K8GC9LGC84086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

Interior Colour Ebony Leather Trim Seats

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 4WD Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking

