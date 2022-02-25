Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

29,000 KM

Details

$62,000

+ tax & licensing
$62,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

ST

2020 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,000

+ taxes & licensing

29,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8408958
  • Stock #: 22EX151A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC7LGD11267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour EBONY LEATHER TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Explorer is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes FordPass Connect, ambient lighting, power heated and cooled multicontour front seats, a heated wiper park, 360 degree camera, B&O 14 speaker premium audio system, and many more great features. 22EX151A (JW)

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

