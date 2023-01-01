Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10165974

10165974 Stock #: 23T488B

23T488B VIN: 1FTEW1E59LFB93605

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Black Leather Trimmed

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23T488B

Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.