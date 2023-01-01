$48,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10276386
- Stock #: 23T596A
- VIN: 1FTFW1E51LFB73370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T596A
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 F150 is an accident free trade in that was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. It includes FordPass Connect, lane keeping system, auto high beams, ambient lighting, blind spot information system, remote release tailgate with step, B&O premium audio system, boxlink cargo system, a trailer tow package, and many more great features. 23T596A (CM)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.