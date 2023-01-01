Menu
2020 Ford F-150

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

Leslie Motors Ltd.

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

34,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10524027
  • Stock #: 23ES889A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB3LKF28242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 F150 is a one owner trade in that has come accident free. It includes FordPass Connect, auto high beams, auto start/stop system, boxlink cargo system, trailer tow package, pro trailer backup assist, reverse sensing system, tonneau cover, spray liner, removable tailgate with lock and many more great features. 23ES889A (DH)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

1-800-997-2310

